Police arrest suspect accused of stealing, crashing cruiser

OLNEY, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland arrested a man accused of stealing a police car and leading officers on a chase before crashing into another cruiser.

The man allegedly flagged down a Maryland-National Capital Park Police officer in Montgomery County at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday and complained of chest pain, the agency said in a statement obtained by news outlets.

The suspect was accused of then running to the cruiser, reaching through a window to unlock the doors and climbing inside. The officer and suspect struggled inside the car, but the officer escaped when it began to move, officials said.

Montgomery County police chased the car for about a mile (kilometer) before it crashed into an unmarked cruiser, according to park police. No officers were injured.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. He was not immediately identified and charges were not released.