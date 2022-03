WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a Wichita man suspected of firing more than 80 bullets at a house in Topeka last year, wounding a 1-year-old baby.

Tray Robinson, 24, was arrested Thursday on warrants in the case after police in Wichita received a tip that he was in the city, television station KSNT reported. Police said Robinson was found at a home by officers and was armed with a handgun. He was arrested without incident, police said.