Police: Woman killed in crash after fleeing police

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed after recklessly driving and crashing into a tree without a seat belt on in Federal Way, Washington.

A 9-year-old boy, who was a passenger, sustained minor injuries in the crash Sunday and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

KOMO reports that just before 10 a.m., a woman in her 30s was driving over 70 mph in a 35-mph speed zone.

Police say an officer attempted to pull the woman over, but she failed to stop. She made a U-turn, then lost control and struck a tree.

The State Patrol is investigating the crash.