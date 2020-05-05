Police: Woman driving wrong way crashed into car, killing 1

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is accused of driving the wrong way and crashing into an oncoming vehicle, killing one person and injuring two children, police said.

The crash happened early Sunday morning in Largo. Police received several calls around 2:15 a.m. regarding a car that was speeding south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 19, Largo police said in an arrest report.

Authorities tried to pull her over, but the 2014 Nissan Murano driven by Britney Lynn Crawford, 27, crashed head on into another vehicle.

The front seat passenger in that car died and the driver suffered a serious leg injury. A 10-year-old child in the back of that vehicle was taken to the hospital with a lacerated liver and bruised lungs and intestines, the arrest report said.

Crawford was taken by helicopter to a hospital. A child who was with her was also taken to the hospital, police said.

The names of the other victims weren't released.

She faces charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, child neglect and DUI causing serious injury.

The arrest report said blood taken at the hospital showed Crawford's alcohol content to be .202, the report said. Florida law presumes impairment at .08, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Crawford was booked into jail later Sunday and released on bond Monday. Jail records don't list a lawyer for her.