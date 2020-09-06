Police: Two in custody after shooting outside Bass Pro Shops

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (AP) — A man opened fire into a sporting goods store in south Alabama on Saturday firing dozens of shots, according to a witness, before being taken into custody by police.

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said that law enforcement agencies responded to Bass Pro Shops in Spanish Fort to a report of a “subject shooting multiple rounds into the boat and ATV service area” of the store.

“There are no injuries reported at this time. The suspect is in custody. There is no public safety threat,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on social media.

A store employee told news outlets that a man fired multiple shots into a store window and door before being taken into custody by police.

“He shot through our window right here in the marine area,” said store employee, Davis Marrero told FOX10. “Luckily, one of the guys who works in that area closed the door before he was able to get inside, and he just shot up the entire place. I mean, he literally shot through that door at least 50 times.” Police did not confirm how many shots were fired.

Marrero told news outlets that employees saw the man using two weapons, one of which appeared to be a AR-15. He said a woman appeared to be throwing the man ammunition.

Spanish Fort Detective George Godwin said police took two people in custody and the investigation is ongoing. They have not released names or charges.

“Awful situation. It could’ve been a lot worse for what we have I think we have the best-case scenario outcome,” Godwin told NBC15.