Police: Teen charged with bringing gun to high school

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday after bringing a handgun to a Wilmington high school, Delaware State Police said.

The school resource officer at John Dickinson High School was notified around 1 p.m. that a student might have a handgun, police said in a news release. The trooper escorted the student to an empty classroom and found a 9 mm handgun in his waistband, police said. The student was taken into custody and a computer search revealed that the gun was stolen, police said.