Police: Teen caused crash that killed police sergeant

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — A car crash north of New York City that killed an on-duty police sergeant was caused by a 16-year-old driver who lost control of a sports car only two weeks after getting his learner's permit, police said.

Yonkers Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a 24-year veteran of the force, was driving an unmarked police car Thursday when it was struck by an oncoming BMW, which then hit a transit bus. Gualdino was pronounced dead at a hospital and the teen, whose name has not been released, was in critical condition in a hospital, police said.