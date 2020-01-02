Police: Surveillance video showed suspected abduction victim

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police said they're seeking information on a suspected abduction involving a woman seen on home surveillance video running from a car and screaming for help at a home's front door before she's hit, kicked and dragged back to the car.

Police said they didn't know the identity of the woman shown in the video or her location.

According to police, the video showing the woman and her attacked was recorded early Wednesday morning near Intestate 215 and Warm Springs Road.

The woman was described as white with dark hair, age 20 to 30 and she was wearing ripped blue jeans, a dark long-sleeve shirt and dark boots.

The man was described as black, also 20 to 30 years old and wearing dark pants, brown dress shoes and a white shirt with dark horizontal stripes.

The suspect vehicle was believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof, police said.