Police: Sleeping young children unharmed when man steals car

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two young children were unharmed when the car they were in was stolen early Thursday from a Philadelphia takeout restaurant while their mother was inside the business, authorities said.

The mother was picking up food and had left the vehicle running as the children — a toddler and infant — slept in the backseat. A 25-year-old man then entered the vehicle around 1:30 a.m. and drove away.

The mother gave police a description of the vehicle and it was spotted minutes later by an officer. The man driving the car was soon captured following a brief struggle.

The two children apparently slept through the whole incident and were not injured. No one else was in the vehicle when the theft occurred, authorities said.

The theft suspect's name was not released.