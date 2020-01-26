Police: Shots fired outside mall, no injuries reported

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Police say shots were fired outside a shopping mall in Illinois, damaging several vehicles, but no injuries were reported.

The incident happened Saturday evening in a parking lot outside the Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign. Police there said in a statement there's no evidence to suggest any shots were fired inside the mall. Officers also searched multiple stores in the mall to ensure no one was hurt.

Authorities say they're seeking information about potential suspects and that the investigation is ongoing.

Police have asked that any nearby businesses with relevant surveillance video contact investigators.