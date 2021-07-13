2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed DAVID McFADDEN, Associated Press July 13, 2021 Updated: July 13, 2021 10:51 a.m.
WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Two Baltimore city police officers were shot and a suspect was killed as a U.S. Marshals’ task force served a warrant outside a mall Tuesday morning, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman said.
The police officers were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, county police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said. She said the suspect was hospitalized elsewhere. Police tweeted shortly thereafter that the suspect is dead.