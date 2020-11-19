Police: Seymour man exposed himself to minors at Target in Milford

MILFORD — A 23-year-old Seymour resident has been accused of exposing himself to two minors at the Target store in the Connecticut Post Mall.

According to Milford police spokesman Mike DeVito, Milford police were called to the store on the report of a man exposing himself to two young people at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they located a man fitting the suspect’s description a short distance away, at another store in the mall, DeVito said.

William McClain was arrested on charges of risk of injury to a minor, breach of peace and public indecency, according to DeVito.

McClain was released on a promise to appear in court, which is scheduled for Dec. 28.