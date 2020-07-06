Police: Second man dies in 7 days at skydiving facility

Gardiner, N.Y. (AP) — A second skydiver died within seven days at a skydiving facility in Gardiner, New York, located about 80 miles north of New York City.

The New York State Police said David Richardson, 41, was attempting a “swoop landing” on July 5 when he hit the ground at high speed. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

A week earlier on June 28, William McCartin, 40, jumped out of a plane run by the same facility and was found dead without his parachute in a fire station parking lot. A state police spokesperson told the Poughkeepsie Journal it remained unclear if McCartin took the parachute off himself or if it came off as he was falling.

State police said Richardson's parachute opened properly, and the Times Herald-Record reported a police spokesperson said there is no connection between the deaths.