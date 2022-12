Hearst Connecticut Media / Tara O'Neill / Hearst Connecticut Media

MILFORD — Local police are searching for information on two men who robbed a convenience and tobacco store at gunpoint on Wednesday on Boston Post Road in Milford. Both suspects displayed handguns before taking cash and tobacco products, police said.

The Milford Police Department is asking the public to help identify the men who robbed Milford Convenience and Tobacco, 784 Boston Post Road around 9 p.m.