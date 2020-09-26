Police: Phoenix teen shot dead while showing gun to friends

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man was shot dead on Friday after handing his gun to a friend.

Austin Evans was in his apartment just before 2 a.m. when he took out the gun to show to friends, Phoenix police said, adding it went off while one was handling it.

Evans died at the scene, police spokesman Tommy Thompson said in a statement.

Shekeedren Bryant, also 19, was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide, according to police. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail.

Bryant left Evan’s apartment but came back to speak with patrol officers about the incident, Thompson said.

A message left for Bryant's family was not immediately returned, and court and law enforcement officials did not respond to requests to provide information about his lawyer.