Police: Peoria woman dead after allegedly stabbed by husband

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — A woman has died after allegedly being stabbed by her husband in a domestic violence incident in Peoria, according to police.

They said officers received a 911 call around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

Someone in the home witnessed the man stabbing his wife and ran to a neighbor’s house for help, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they reported finding the 65-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

A 63-year-old man at the home had several knife wounds and remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of the man or woman, but said they’re investigating what led to the stabbing.