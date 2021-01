MILFORD — A 71-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a domestic incident in November, police said.

According to police, a woman reported in late December that she had been assaulted by Mario Delbrocco, of Milford, about a month earlier.

The woman, who is over 60 years old, said he held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her, and also wrapped his hands around her throat, causing injury, police said.

Police obtained a warrant for Delbrocco’s arrest, and he turned himself in Wednesday. He was charged with third-degree strangulation, second-degree threatening, and assault on an elderly person.

Bond was $15,000 and he was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.