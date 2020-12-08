Police: Milford mall Santa exposed himself to juvenile co-worker

MILFORD — A 45-year-old Bridgeport man who was working as Santa Claus at the Connecticut Post Mall has been accused of exposing himself to a juvenile co-worker on Monday, police said.

Milford police said they were called to the mall by the juvenile on the report of a possible sexual assault around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

An investigation led to the arrest of Prince Carter, who is accused of hugging and grabbing a co-worker and then exposing himself to the juvenile in the break room, police spokesman Mike DeVito said.

Carter was arrested in Bridgeport later Monday on charges of third-degree sexual assault and breach of peace, DeVito said.

According to a Connecticut Post Mall company spokesperson, Carter has been banned from the mall property.

Carter was held on $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear Tuesday in court.

