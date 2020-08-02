Police: Man with gun fleeing stop never fired at officers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police said a man who was injured when an officer shot at him after he fled a traffic stop had a gun but never fired it.

Omaha Police said 22-year-old Marcel Turner was shot in the right ear after he refused commands to show his hands while he ran from officers Thursday evening. The incident happened after an officer stopped a car in north Omaha, and then called for backup to search the car after smelling marijuana. When the backup officer arrived, Turner, who was passenger in the car, ran from the scene with his hand tucked close to his abdomen, police said.

Police said they also have surveillance video showing Turner holding a gun while running. Investigators said Marcel, who suffered a minor wound on his ear where a bullet grazed him, later admitted during questioning that the gun was his.

Turner is facing several charges including carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing police and tampering with evidence.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.