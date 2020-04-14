Police: Man slain at illegal club gathering amid outbreak

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A man was fatally shot last weekend during an illegal gathering at a South Carolina nightclub that was supposed to have been closed due to the coronavirus, authorities said.

Roosevelt Durant Jr., 31, was killed at the gathering in Sumter, which violated the governor's executive order mandating that citizens stay home except for essential outings, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

The order prohibited restaurants or bars from offering sit-down or dine-in services during the pandemic.

Dennis said the club was checked prior to the shooting during a routine patrol and it appeared to be closed down at that time.

Tyrone Burgess, 51, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was charged Sunday with murder in the death, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Deputy Adrienne Sarvis told news outlets.

An autopsy on Durant's body was set for Tuesday in Charleston, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said.

Police did not comment on what prompted the shooting.

It's unclear whether Burgess had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.