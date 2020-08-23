Police: Man fatally struck woman with car following argument

A Rhode Island man has been charged with murder and domestic assault with a deadly weapon after police say he fatally struck his girlfriend with his vehicle in Woonsocket.

The Woonsocket Police Department said officers arrested 37-year-old James Grilli of Pawtucket several hours after Saturday night's incident.

The victim, 40-year-old Erika Belcourt, died at the hospital after police and paramedics found her injured but conscious in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

Authorities say Grilli and Belcourt had a dispute in Belcourt's apartment. The couple continued the argument after going outside before Grilli got in his car.

“Belcourt tried to prevent Grilli from leaving by standing in front of Grilli’s vehicle,” according to a police report on the incident. “It is alleged that Grilli intentionally accelerated, knocking Belcourt down and running over her.”

Grilli then drove away, police said. He was arrested several hours later by officers from the Pawtucket Police Department.

Grilli also faces charges of domestic breaking and entering. It was unknown Sunday whether he was represented by an attorney.