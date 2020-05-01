Police: Man dies in custody after impaired-driving arrest

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who had been arrested on a charge of driving while impaired by drugs after a car crash later died while in custody in a holding cell, police said Friday.

The New York Police Department said officers responding to a 911 call about a car crash on Thursday afternoon found the man in the driver's seat at a Queens intersection.

The man, identified as Nicholas Cammarata, 58, of Queens, was unconscious and taken the hospital, and placed under arrest shortly after.

Police said he was released from the hospital and taken to a precinct for processing around 7 p.m. Thursday.

About two hours later, officers found him unconscious and unresponsive in a cell and attempted to revive him without success, as did EMS, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.