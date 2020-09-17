https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Police-Man-dies-apparently-had-jumped-from-15574414.php
Police: Man dies, apparently had jumped from moving vehicle
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who died after being found on the street in a Las Vegas intersection apparently jumped from a moving vehicle, police said.
Police said there were preliminary indications that the man was a passenger in a vehicle and that they're investigating why he apparently jumped early Thursday morning.
The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His identity wasn't released immediately.
