Police: Man bit tip off officer's nose during a struggle

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man who struggled with police while being taken into custody has been accused of biting the tip off of a police officer's nose, authorities say.

Gainesville Police said Kenton Thompson, 31, ran from officers Monday night as they tried to make a drug-related arrest. When they caught up with the local man, he resisted, biting one of the officers in the face, police said.

“When officers caught up to Thompson, he began to physically resist and fight with them. During this struggle, Thompson bit the end of the officer’s nose, which resulted in serious injury and disfigurement to his face,” the Gainesville Police statement said.

Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said the officer, whose name was not released, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment and was “in good spirits.” He did not elaborate on the officer's condition.

Meanwhile, Thompson was held at a county jail on charges of aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and felony obstruction. Bond was set at $7,000.

Online jail records did not indicate whether Thompson had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.