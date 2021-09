LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man was arrested Tuesday as the suspect in an apparent bomb hoax at the Trump International Hotel just off the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

A hotel service desk was cleared shortly before 1 p.m., and bomb technicians were brought in after a man left a suitcase and a duffel bag, declared there was a bomb in the building and departed in a taxi, Las Vegas police Capt. Dori Koren said.