Police: Man ambushed ex-girlfriend, killed her on porch

SHENANDOAH, Pa. (AP) — Police say an eastern Pennsylvania man has been charged with ambushing his former girlfriend over the weekend and then stabbing her to death after she fled to a neighbor's porch.

State police in Schuylkill County allege that 22-year-old Nathaniel Kimmel of Girardville was “lying in wait" for 37-year-old April Mahmod when she returned to her Shenandoah home at about 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police said she fled to a neighbor's house after he attacked her, and they allege that he pursued her and stabbed her multiple times on the porch, where she was pronounced dead. Police said other neighbors heard the commotion and came outside, and the assailant fled.

Kimmel was arrested a few hours later and faces charges including criminal homicide and aggravated assault. He remains in custody and it's unclear whether he has an attorney; a listed number for him couldn't be found Tuesday.