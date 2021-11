LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — A central Kentucky food pantry that helps feed hundreds of people each month has been destroyed by arson less than two weeks before Thanksgiving, officials said.

After the blaze on Sunday, the Garrard County Food Pantry was deemed a total loss, Gregory Cash, who helps run the pantry, told news outlets. Among the items destroyed were 200 Thanksgiving turkeys that were brought in the day before.