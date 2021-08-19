Police Jailed A man For Murder, Algorithm Was Key Evidence GARANCE BURKE, MARTHA MENDOZA, JULIET LINDERMAN and MICHAEL TARM , Associated Press Aug. 19, 2021 Updated: Aug. 19, 2021 12:29 a.m.
1 of29 Michael Williams sits for a portrait in his South Side Chicago home Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Williams was behind bars for nearly a year before a judge dismissed the murder case against him in July at the request of prosecutors, who said they had insufficient evidence. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 Jacqueline Anderson watches as her husband, Michael Williams, takes their dogs, Lily and Shibey, out in the backyard of their home Tuesday, July 27, 2021, on the South Side of Chicago. For days after Safarian Herring's fatal shooting, Williams’ wife said he curled up on his bed, having flashbacks and praying for his passenger. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 ShotSpotter equipment overlooks the intersection of South Stony Island Avenue and East 63rd Street in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. An Associated Press investigation, based on a review of thousands of internal documents, emails, presentations and confidential contracts, along with interviews with dozens of public defenders in communities where ShotSpotter has been deployed, has identified a number of serious flaws in using ShotSpotter as evidentiary support for prosecutions. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 file photo, members of the Chicago Police Department work with new predictive and tracking ShotSpotter technologies in a strategic decision support center at the Chicago Police Department's 11th district headquarters. In a Monday, May 3, 2021 court filing, community groups argued the gunshot detection system routinely reports gunshots where there are none, sending officers into predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods for "unnecessary and hostile" encounters. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP, File) Erin Hooley/AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 Drivers stop at a gas station on Chicago’s South Side on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, where Michael Williams tried to get cigarettes late on a Sunday evening in May 2020, the night Safarian Herring was shot. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 Michael Williams speaks during an interview in his Southside Chicago home Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Williams remains shaken by his ordeal. He said he doesn’t feel safe in his hometown anymore. When he walks through the neighborhood he scans for the little ShotSpotter microphones that almost sent him to jail for life. “The only places these devices are installed are in poor Black communities, nowhere else,” he said. “How many of us will end up in this same situation? Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 A pedestrian walks with a dog at the intersection of South Stony Island Avenue and East 63rd Street where the ShotSpotter technology is in use above the crossroads on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 This undated photo provided by the family in August 2021 shows shooting victim Safarian Herring of Chicago. Samona Nicholson, Herring’s mother, said he once studied at Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, and dreamed of starting a food-truck business. Two weeks before being fatally shot in May 2020, he had survived a shooting at a bus stop. Nicholson, who called her son "Pook," arranged for him to stay with a relative where she thought he’d be safe. (Courtesy of Samona Nicholson via AP) AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 A man walks past one of the many closed business along East 79th Street in Chicago on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in a neighborhood on the South Side near where the shooting of Safarian Herring took place in May 2020. Mark Black/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 A woman walks past one of the many closed businesses along East 79th Street in Chicago on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in a neighborhood on the South Side near where the shooting of Safarian Herring took place in May 2020. Mark Black/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 ShotSpotter CEO Ralph Clark stands for a photo at his office in Newark, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug, 10, 2021. ShotSpotter uses microphones and algorithms to try to detect when and where gunshots ring out in cities where it's deployed. Clark says the company is constantly improving its system, but it still logs a small percentage of false positives. Josh Edelson/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 Michael Williams sits for an interview in his South Side Chicago home Tuesday, July 27, 2021. After prosecutors used ShotsSpotter evidence to build their case against Williams, who spent 11 months behind bars before being released, he said, “I kept trying to figure out, how can they get away with using the technology like that against me?” he asked. "That's not fair." Williams was released after nearly a year because of insufficient evidence. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 Letters written by Michael Williams to his wife, Jacqueline Anderson, and a card she sent him and sealed with a lipstick kiss are just a few samples of the correspondence between the two in their South Side Chicago home Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Williams sat behind bars at Cook County Jail for nearly a year before a judge dismissed the murder case against him in July at the request of prosecutors, who said they had insufficient evidence. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 Michael Williams sits for a portrait in his South Side Chicago home Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Williams was behind bars for nearly a year before a judge dismissed the murder case against him in July at the request of prosecutors, who said they had insufficient evidence. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 Michael Williams' wife Jacqueline Anderson reacts during an interview on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Chicago. When her husband was in jail, she pleaded with him to remember their fishing trips with the grandchildren, how he used to braid her hair, anything to jar him back to his world outside the concrete walls of Cook County Jail. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 Family photos sit on a mantle in the South Side Chicago home of Michael Williams and his wife, Jacqueline Anderson, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 The shuttered and locked up J&J Meats has a "No Gang Loitering, Police Order" sign set up behind the cage over the windows at 79th and Escanaba Avenue in Chicago on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in a neighborhood on the South Side near where the shooting of Safarian Herring took place. Mark Black/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 Paint peels from buildings and weeds grow in empty lots along East 79th Street in Chicago on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in a neighborhood on the South Side near where the shooting of Safarian Herring took place in May 2020. Mark Black/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 Jacqueline Anderson holds hands with her husband, Michael Williams, in their home Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Chicago's South Side. On his first night at home, Michael Williams couldn’t eat on his own. He’d beat COVID-19 twice while in jail, but developed an uncontrollable tremor in his hand that kept him from holding a spoon. So his wife Jacqueline Anderson fed him. And as they sat together on the couch, she held onto his arm to try and stop the shaking. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Williams’ wife pleaded with him to remember their fishing trips with the grandchildren, how he used to braid her hair, anything to jar him back to his world outside the concrete walls of Cook County Jail.
His three daily calls to her had become a lifeline, but when they dwindled to only a few a week, the 65-year-old felt he couldn’t go on. He made plans to take his life with a stockpiled stash of pills.
Written By
GARANCE BURKE, MARTHA MENDOZA, JULIET LINDERMAN and MICHAEL TARM