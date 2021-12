LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials in northern Virginia are investigating a Leesburg man's death while in police custody over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Best Western in Leesburg around 6:30 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported that a man in the hotel lobby was exhibiting irrational behavior, Leesburg police said in a news release. The caller believed the man had ingested drugs or was having a medical emergency.