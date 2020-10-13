Police: Husband, wife found dead inside Bremerton home

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A husband and wife living in Washington state have been found dead in a possible violent attack inside a Bremerton home, authorities said.

The Bremerton Police Department responded to the scene Monday around 11 a.m. to check on a woman living at the home after she had not reported to work and wasn't heard from for several days, KOMO-TV reported.

Police said they peeked through the blinds after no one answered and saw a body lying on the floor. Once inside, officers discovered two bodies in what they called “violent deaths” because of the amount of blood.

Police believe the couple died between Thursday and Saturday. No children were involved.

Autopsies are expected for both the husband and wife in the next few days, authorities said. An investigation is ongoing.