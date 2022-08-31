Police: Friend of accused recounted Dutch soldier's killing

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Dutch soldier and wounding two others in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend told a friend who was with him that morning that he opened fire on the soldiers because he “just spazzed,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The friend told police that he, Shamar Duncan and another man went out in his pickup truck and ended up downtown before the shooting early Saturday, police wrote in the affidavit, the Indianapolis Star reported. Police referred an Associated Press request for the affidavit to the Marion County prosecutor’s office, which said the affidavit was sealed under court order until official charges are filed. It wasn't immediately clear how the Star obtained it.