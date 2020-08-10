Police: Fleeing suspect stole SUV with 2 kids inside

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A shoplifting suspect claimed to be high on methamphetmine when he stole an SUV with two small children inside, authorities in South Carolina said Monday.

The Post and Courier reports that the suspect was caught after leading police on a chase in North Charleston.

Police said Monday that the children, ages 2 and 6, were not harmed.

The chase happened Sunday afternoon after police were told shoplifters were at a North Charleston store. When an officer approached one suspect, authorities say he pushed a shopping cart into her, then stole the SUV with the children inside.

Several women were screaming behind the SUV and the officer saw a child in the front passenger seat, according to the Post and Courier.

Police eventually caught the suspect and returned the children to their mother.

“He told the officer that he was under the influence of methamphetamine and had been smoking it all day,” the report said of the suspect.

Gary Jamar Nelson, 55, of North Charleston, was charged with kidnapping, assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, shoplifting and other charges, according to jail records. It was unclear from online records whether he had an attorney.