DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A third north Alabama man was arrested in a confrontation in which much of an ear of a Morgan County sheriff's deputy was bitten off earlier this month, authorities said.

Joshua Martin Link, 35 of Baileyton was arrested Wednesday on a felony assault charge, WAFF-TV reported. Two relatives from the same town, Marty Alan Link, 57, and Justin Lee Link, 32, were previously charged with obstructing government operations.