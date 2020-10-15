Police: Delaware man assaulted K-9, struck patrol car

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been accused of assaulting a police K-9 and striking a patrol car with his vehicle after troopers attempted to get him to stop his car.

Troopers attempted the traffic stop Saturday in Millsboro on suspicion that Dwayne Wiltbank Jr. was driving under the influence, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

Officials said he failed to stop and a chase ensued. During that pursuit, authorities said Wiltbank intentionally struck a marked car head on and then reversed his car into another patrol car.

Troopers then deployed the K-9 in an attempt to arrest Wiltbank. “It was unsuccessful after he began assaulting the dog,” the release said.

Wiltbank was arrested after troopers got into the passenger side of his vehicle and used a stun gun on him. He was then transported to a hospital for minor injuries and booked into correctional facility in Georgetown following his release.

Troopers were not injured during the incident, but three Delaware State Police vehicles were damaged.

Wiltbank, 37, faces several charges, including assault on a law enforcement animal. It was not clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.