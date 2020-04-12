https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Police-Dead-newborn-found-inside-plastic-bag-on-15194848.php
Police: Dead newborn found inside plastic bag on Long Island
BAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island are investigating the death of a newborn child found inside a plastic bag on Ferry Beach.
Nassau County police said a man walking his dog in Bayville spotted the baby shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. The bag was found around Sound Beach and Bayville avenues, authorities said.
Police said the age of the child had not been determined.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death.
