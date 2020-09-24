https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Police-Dead-baby-is-found-behind-a-Phoenix-15595468.php
Police: Dead baby is found behind a Phoenix business
PHOENIX (AP) — Police are investigating the discovery of a dead infant behind a Phoenix business.
They said officers responded to a call about an injured person around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Police said a baby was found at the scene and it wasn’t breathing.
Phoenix Fire Department paramedics pronounced the infant dead.
Police didn’t immediately disclose the baby’s gender or any other information.
