Police: Connection probed between shooting deaths of 2 men

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police are investigating the possible connection between the shooting deaths of two men found dead not far from each other in the Pittsburgh area.

One man was found inside his home Saturday in a Ross Township apartment complex, police said. The medical examiner identified him as 37-year-old Bing Liu of Pittsburgh.

A second man was found about 100 yards away in a car, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Township police said both men died of apparent gunshot wounds. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp said the two appear to be connected beyond their proximity to each other. Police said there appears to be no danger to the public.

Township police and the Allegheny County police homicide unit are investigating.