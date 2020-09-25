Police: Child finds gun in car, accidentally shoots self

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina are investigating after a 9-year-old child shot himself while playing with a gun.

The Greenwood Police Department said it happened Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene about 3 p.m. and found the child with a gunshot wound, police spokesman Jonathan Link said. The injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, he said.

The boy found the weapon in the center console of a vehicle and was playing with it when it discharged, Link told WYFF-TV. The child was taken to Self Regional Medical Center, and his parents were with him, Link said. Further details on his condition or where he was shot were not immediately released.

No charges have been filed but the case remains under investigation, he said.