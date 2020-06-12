Police: Car tops 100 mph on I-93, crashes, driver arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A car traveling at over 100 miles an hour on Interstate 93 didn't stop for a state trooper and ended up crashing at an apartment complex, injuring the driver, police in New Hampshire said.

The trooper attempted to stop the car in Bow on Thursday night, but then pursued vehicle, which eventually got off at an exit. The car kept speeding and the trooper ended the pursuit due to the risk to public safety, police said.

Shortly afterward, the trooper came across the scene of a car crash at the entrance to an apartment complex in Manchester. Police said the vehicle matched the one involved in the pursuit.

The driver, identified as Kevin Gilman, 48, of Hooksett, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. He was charged with disobeying a police officer, reckless driving and conduct, and driving with a suspended license.

He was released and is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 27. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for him.