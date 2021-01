TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Road rage was the suspected motive in a fatal shooting of a man initially believed to have died due to a Tucson car crash, police said Saturday.

Dallas Combs, 40, was jailed in lieu of $1 million bond after being arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Jan. 4 death of 29-year-old Johnny J. Rodriguez, police said in a statement.