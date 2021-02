MILFORD — City police said they helped capture an armed Hamden man on a probation violation at a local motel this week.

Milford Police Officer Kevin Hilliard helped the state Department of Correction Fugitive Unit locate Tijun Mims, 26, at the Red Roof Inn on Rowe Avenue. Police said Mims was found to be in possession of an assault rifle, a semi-automatic pistol and four high-capacity magazines.