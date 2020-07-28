Police: 7-year-old shot while playing at Maryland park

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg while playing at a Maryland park, according to authorities.

The child was playing basketball at the park in Middletown before 12:30 p.m. Monday when he was struck by gunfire, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office supervisor Lt. Andy Crone said.

He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Monday, news outlets said.

Relatives of the 7-year-old were sitting nearby and witnessed the shooting, but deputies could not immediately determine where the shot came from or who fired it, The Frederick News-Post reported.

“Deputies do not believe that this was a malicious act, but an accidental shooting," Middletown officials said in a statement Monday.

Officials added that investigators do not think the child was being targeted.

The investigation was ongoing.