Police: 50-year-old man shot, killed in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Wichita.

Police identified the victim in a news release as 50-year-old Kamilu Boyede of Wichita. Officers found him dead Wednesday after a neighbor called to report that Boyede's door was open.

The case remains under investigation. No suspect information was released.