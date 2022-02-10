Skip to main content
Police: 2 students charged in school parking lot shooting

CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two Maryland high school students have been charged in a school parking lot shooting that injured at least one teen, police said Thursday.

The shooting happened in the back parking lot of Catonsville High School around 3 p.m. Tuesday, about 45 minutes after school let out, Baltimore County Police said. A 16-year-old boy, a student at the school, was taken to an area trauma center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Detectives believe it was a targeted shooting that stemmed from an argument that began off school property earlier in the day, police said.

Detectives are trying to determine whether another person who arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound a short time later was injured in this shooting or another incident, police said in a news release Thursday.

Sean Potter Jr., 18, a student at the school, is charged with attempted murder, assault and a weapons offense, police said. Court documents don't list an attorney for Potter and a person who identified himself as Potter's father declined to comment.

Police didn't release details of the charges faced by the second student, who is a juvenile. Both are being held without bond.