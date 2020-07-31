Police: 16-year-old booked in bank robbery in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Goodyear police say a 16-year-old boy who had two prior armed robbery convictions was arrested this week on charges that he held up another bank and tried to rob two others.

Authorities say the Litchfield Park teen, whose identity wasn’t released by police, robbed a First Convenience Bank in Goodyear on Monday. He was later seen getting into a taxi.

About 20 minutes later, police say they were told the boy was about to rob the Desert Financial Credit Union in Goodyear. The suspect, who matched the description of the boy, refused a request to remove his mask and instead walked out of the bank and headed toward a taxi.

The boy was seen on Tuesday wearing the same clothes as the day before as he looked through the front window of a Wells Fargo location in Goodyear, before finally leaving in a cab.

Investigators worked with the taxi company to find the cab and arrested the teen Tuesday.

Police say the boy didn’t end up leaving the banks with any stolen money.