HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — About 100 bags of fentanyl were found at the home of a 13-year-old Hartford boy who overdosed on the drug at school, police said.

The fentanyl found at the teenager's home was packaged in the same manner as the bags of fentanyl found at his school after he overdosed and had the same identifying stamp, Hartford police said in a news release Tuesday following a search of the home.