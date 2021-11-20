Polar Express steams way into CT Post Mall for the holidays
VIP guests arrive at The Polar Express previewing event on Wednesday. The Polar Express interactive photo with Santa Clause goes through Dec. 24.
Saul Flores /Hearst Connecticut Media
Connecticut Post Mall is offering photos with Santa at The Polar Express set. The Polar Express is an immersive set giving families waiting in-line, plenty of selfie opportunities.
Saul Flores /Hearst Connecticut Media
VIP guests at The Polar Express previewing event on Wednesday with children received a goodie bag. The Polar Express interactive photo with Santa Clause goes through Dec. 24.
Saul Flores /Hearst Connecticut Media
The Polar Express is an interactive photo with Santa Clause at the Connecticut Post Mall that runs through Dec. 24. Kelly Hapken, marketing director for The Connecticut Post Mall said it is an immersive entertainment opportunity giving people who are waiting inline to get their photo with Santa plenty of selfie opportunities.
Saul Flores /Hearst Connecticut Media
Makayla Silva, Downtown Business Alliance executive director, Noah O’keefe (left) and Charlotte O’Keefe enjoy the The Polar Express VIP event on Wednesday.
Saul Flores /Hearst Connecticut Media
Dena Tabaczynski (right) said The Polar Express was a magical experience and Charlotte Tabaczynski was excited but nervous to take her photo with Santa at the event.
Saul Flores /Hearst Connecticut Media
MILFORD — The Polar Express, with Santa Claus in toe, rolled into the city this week.
Those walking through the Connecticut Post Mall through Dec. 24 can experience The Polar Express and get an interactive photo with Santa Claus. Image Marketing Consultants, the agency that represents Connecticut Post Mall, held a previewing event on Wednesday for VIP guests and their families.