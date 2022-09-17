Poland opens new sea waterway to cut dependence from Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top leaders are taking part in the opening Saturday of a new - albeit unfinished - canal that they say will mean ships no longer must secure Russia’s permission to sail from the Baltic Sea to the ports of the Vistula Lagoon.

The event was timed to mark 83 years since the Soviet invasion of Poland during World War II and to demonstrate symbolically the end of Moscow’s say on the economy and development of a region that borders Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave. The government says the waterway gives Poland full sovereignty in the northeastern region, which needs investment and economic development.