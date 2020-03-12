Platt Tech to hold St. Baldrick’s Day event

Platt Tech will be holding their 5th annual St. Baldrick’s Day event on Thursday, April 2, from 7:30-8:30 a.m., in the Platt Tech gym, 600 Orange Ave., Milford.

They are hoping to raise $6,000 this year, after doing $5,000 last year. More than 20 people will be shaving their heads for this fundraiser, based in California, that raises more than $30 million per year which is distributed via grants to research facilities that are helping to cure some forms of cancer that are sickening our children.

When Plat Tech started five years ago, there were only six people who shaved their heads, but it continues to grow each year with more participants.

To join, donate or for more information, visit their website at stbaldricks.org/events/PlattTech2020.