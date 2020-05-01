Platt Tech’s St. Baldrick's Day goes virtual

Platt Tech held their 5th annual St. Baldrick's Day headshaving for Pediatric Cancer Research virtually during the month of April. Teachers and students raise money for this cause and this year's event was the most successful yet, raising $9,289 so far.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation was created 21 years ago and has raised more than $300 million for Pediatric Cancer Research. The St. Baldrick's event is normally held at Platt Tech's gym in front of the student body and more than 20 volunteers "Brave the Shave" for the crowd. The head shaving is usually performed by students of the Hairdressing and Cosmetology Shop which is supervised by instructors Ann Watkins and Danielle Howarth. The key to this year's success was the creation of teams within the shops to raise the most money. This year's winner was the Carpentry Shop which raised $2,975.

Anyone who would like to donate to this cause, visit stbaldricks.org/events/PlattTech2020.